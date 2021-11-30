'No future' for Laurentian if creditors agree to plan, advocacy group says

A group that advocates for Indigenous, francophone and anglophones affected by Laurentian University's cuts says it opposes the proposed plan of arrangement between the school and its creditors.

The proposal that the Tricultural Committee for University Education at Sudbury is railing against is the culmination of the 18-month Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) proceedings, and represents the final terms between Laurentian and its many creditors.

Now, the committee, led by two former professors at the school, said the group is recommending a public inquiry into financial mismanagement and lack of transparency at the institution.

David Leadbeater, who was terminated along with more than 100 other faculty members at the onset of the insolvency process, said the school's plan to settle up with both its creditors and the community has been shrouded in deceit.

"The university was trying to block the investigation of the auditor general, block the legislature and questions from our MPPs," Leadbeater told CBC News, referring to a January court decision that blocked certain Laurentian documents from Ontario's Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk.

"It has had to face up to challenges from the federal parliament and they still haven't responded in any depth to these kind of concerns."

Plans for the arrangement have two parts, Leadbeater said. One is strictly about money – who gets what's owed to them.

"On the first point, we're opposed because there are many community contributors, private foundations, and groups who are simply excluded from the process," Leadbeater said.

"They were not consulted, many have been disallowed, and they will not receive justice in this process."

The other element to the plan centres around a vision for what kind of school Laurentian will become.

In this photo from 2018, students walk down a Laurentian hallway known as 'the Bowling Alley.' The school is trying to rebuild following its insolvency and cuts to both programs and faculty. (Erik White/CBC)

"It's very clear from the proposal of Laurentian that they want it not only downsized, which means, basically, a university without programs and arts, basic sciences and cultural activities."

The down-sized university, Leadbeater said, would essentially turn Laurentian into a polytechnic school.

A polytechnic school, according to non-profit group Polytechnics Canada, is a post-secondary institution that offers advanced technical education, with an emphasis on hands-on learning, that can respond to industry needs.

In its response to the proposed arrangement, the committee suggests several approaches to rebuilding public confidence in the school, including establishing an independent Indigenous university, and a standalone French university.

But even with these suggestions, Leadbeater said Laurentian faces another daunting challenge: recruiting students to attend a school which has taken a massive hit to its reputation.

"We're losing a lot of young students and older students, mature students to other universities, to Southern Ontario," he said. "There's a huge hit on cultural organizations."

"It's also terrible that we lost basic sciences to the extent we have. The whole university system in northern Ontario is affected by this. There's just less available in northern Ontario as a region, and we think this plan has to be opposed."

"There's no future in it, educationally."

Faculty association recommending a 'yes' vote

Earlier in August, the Laurentian University Faculty Association (LUFA) took a different position, recommending its members vote yes on the proposed plan.

In a letter to its members, LUFA said it has made some "substantial gains" on a number of issues that would come to fruition if the plan of arrangement moves ahead.

"These gains are substantial and we believe they are the best we could hope for given the severe restrictions of the CCAA," the letter said.

Those gains include priority treatment for vacation pay claims, meaning members impacted by the university's insolvency would get full payment of their vacation pay claims once the plan of arrangement comes into effect.

The faculty association said it also negotiated the appointment of three new faculty positions "with a view to adding up to three tenure track appointments in 2023, with the understanding that LUFA will continue to advocate for increased complement."

Creditors are expected to vote on the proposal on September 14.