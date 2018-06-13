Sudbury mayor pushing for more recognition of local Olympians

Sudbury's mayor wants to recognize the city's Olympic athletes in a special way.

Mayor Brian Bigger hopes city council supports his idea of placing commemorative plaques in ice rinks and training areas.

Although the city has set rules for dedicating large structures and facilities, like the naming of buildings or arenas, there isn't a policy yet for plaques inside them.

Creating a policy would let the city commemorate athletes such as Tessa Bonhomme and Colin Cameron, who began their journeys to the Olympic stage in area facilities.

The idea came to Bigger after a conversation with the family of Olympic figure skater Meagan Duhamel, from Lively.

"The Duhamel family has been around the world in various facilities," Bigger said. "They've seen where a significant training facility has been identified as one of the building blocks or important facility leading to an athlete's success."

If Mayor Brian Bigger's motion succeeds at city council, Sudbury will find it easier to dedicate plaques to athletes, like Tessa Bonhomme, in public sports facilities. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press/File)

Signifying a place where athletes first dreamed of being champions could prove an inspiration to other athletes, Bigger said.

"I'd say to inspire other young people and athletes to say, 'You know, if they did, then maybe I can too.'"

Bigger filed a notice of motion at city council on Tuesday. The motion now goes before council on June 26, where he will need a majority of councillors on board to have it passed.