Three individuals are facing charges and one man remains in hospital as the result of two separate motor vehicle incidents on MR80 between Cecile Street and Isabelle Street in Val Caron.

Monday evening, a Honda travelling towards Sudbury collided with a Kia travelling in the same direction, causing the Kia to spin out and hit a Mercedes on the other side of the road.

The 35-year old driver of the Kia was thrown from his vehicle and rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Around 12:25 this morning, Tuesday, Nov, 19, as Sudbury police were investigating Monday evening's collision, a Honda Civic sped through the road barricades into the scene.

The Honda drove past an officer who was directing traffic, narrowly missed other officers who were at the scene, ran over collision reconstruction equipment, and sped towards a parked and occupied police cruiser.

The officer in the cruiser managed to move the car in time, avoiding another collision.

Police say the Honda Civic's female driver and her male passenger were uncooperative and aggressive, leading to an altercation and an attempt by the passenger to flee the scene in the vehicle.

The 25-year-old driver of the Honda Civic has been charged with a number of offenses under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act, including Operation While Impaired by Alcohol or Drugs.

The 26-year old male passenger is also facing several charges.

"This is beyond disappointing," said Chief Paul Pederson. "The lives of community members and Police Officers [are] endangered by individuals who are simply not getting the messaging about impaired driving," he added.

The 50-year-old male driver of the vehicle involved in Monday evening's collision was arrested and charged with Operation While Impaired by Alcohol or Drugs Causing Bodily Harm and Over 80mgs of Alcohol Causing Bodily Harm after blowing over twice the legal limit.

