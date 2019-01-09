A male pedestrian has died of injuries he sustained on the Kingsway, near Third Avenue in Sudbury.

Sudbury Police, paramedics and fire services were called to the collision around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

Police had said the pedestrian sustain 'extensive injuries'.

They later reported that the male pedestrian succumb to his injuries in hospital.

Eastbound lanes of the Kingsway are closed, heading toward Coniston.

Traffic is being detoured around the scene using Third Avenue and Levesque Street.

Oversized vehicles must use Falconbridge Road.

Police says the roadway will be closed in that direction for a prolonged period of time while the Traffic Unit investigates.