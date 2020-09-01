Provincial Police are investigating a possible drowning at Carter Bay Beach on Manitoulin Island.

Investigators say on Saturday afternoon a man was swimming with two children when undertow began to pull them further from shore. The man was trying to push the children back to shore when he was pulled under water.

The victim has been identified as 48-year old Damon Clarke of Collingwood.

Police say a post mortem is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

