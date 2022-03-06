Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing.

Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events.

Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018.

After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the best races" he's had in his career.

"I think I just nailed everything from my race prep in the morning and just keeping focused and racing in my zones and just racing my line all the way through the course," he said.

"Just keeping our focus all together and respecting the altitude up here on a race course was a big key here. So just keeping that in mind and it just all came together was a really great feeling."

Cameron said he's more than fine with winning bronze.

"That was really special," he said.

"Bronze medal. I know it's bronze, but it definitely feels like a gold medal to me."

Cameron said this is a different experience from the last Paralympics in Pyeongchang.

"It was my first Paralympics, so I mean, there was a lot more nerves, a lot more excitement," he said.

"Not to say that I'm not equally as excited for this, but I think I'm just more prepared for what I'm getting myself into this time."

'Celebrate the wins'

Mac Marcoux, a visually impaired alpine skier from Sault Ste. Marie, won a silver medal. However, during the Paralymics, he crashed and got injured, ruling out any other trips to the podium this time.

He said he's been told he'll be out for six to eight months to heal, before he can resume training.

Marcoux said he still feels amazing winning that silver medal before he got injured.

Canada's Mac Marcoux reacts after his silver-medal winning run during the men's visually impaired downhill on Saturday at the Beijing Paralympics. (Aly Song/Reuters)

"It's probably one of the most rewarding weeks of my ski career so far," he said.

"When things aren't going your way for a while, it's really nice to be able to celebrate the wins."

Marcoux has now won six Paralympic medals throughout his career so far. He said he's looking forward to competing in Italy four years from now.

"We're kind of just digesting what's happening here and taking that little bit of time to see where we're sitting after the games mentally, physically and kind of see where we end up," he said.

"But I wouldn't rule it out."