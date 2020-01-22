A threatened strike at Ontario's colleges has been averted.

The colleges and the union representing faculty say they've agreed to enter binding interest arbitration, and the strike that was scheduled to begin today has been called off.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union and the College Employer Council say all work-to-rule strike activities have also ended.

Neil Shyminsky is the president of OPSEU Local 655 at Cambrian College in Sudbury.

The local represents 200 full and 125 partial-load professors.

Shyminsky said issues around workload need to be sorted out.

"One of them is better job security for partial-load members," said Shymynsky.

"They often don't know if they're going to have a job in a couple of months. Looking at things like the workload sections of our contract, they are from the 1980s so they are pre-internet and the pandemic made it very clear they need to be updated."



The union has said the contracting out of faculty work, and benefits for part-time faculty are other key issues in the dispute.