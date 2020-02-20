Netting is being installed on a 90-year-old Sudbury underpass to catch pieces of concrete that might fall down onto cars and pedestrians below, but the city says it's just a precaution until they come up with a permanent fix for the bridge.

The College Street underpass built in 1930 runs beneath the main CP railway near the city's downtown, and for years it has shown signs of wear.

City roads engineer Stephen Holmes says the netting is there to protect the public while plans to either repair or replace the underpass are drawn up.

He says while the bridge may look rough with flaking cement and exposed rebar, the public shouldn't be frightened to travel under it.

The appearance of the College Street underpass has been a concern to Sudburians for years, but the city has always maintained it is structurally sound. (Erik White/CBC )

"I would say not to be concerned. We complete regular inspections on that bridge. If there was a major concern it would have been brought up," says Holmes.

"The bridge is considered safe at this time."

He says there was a report back in 2017 of a piece of concrete falling off the underpass, which resulted in the city scaling the structure to remove any loose chunks.

Holmes says the netting was the natural next step, especially considering the bridge is nearing the end of its life.

No decisions have been made yet about whether the underpass will be repaired or totally replaced. But Holmes says the city hopes to begin construction in 2021 or 2022.

He says it could be very complicated work, especially if the trains keep running overhead.

"If the rail company cannot close the railway, we have to figure out how to construct the bridge, which would result in a fairly complex project," says Holmes, who also says the design will address the flooding that frequently happens in the underpass.

Installing the debris netting on the College Street underpass is expected to take four weeks at a cost of $60,000.