There could be a strike at Ontario's 24 colleges by the end of this week.

The union representing 16,000 professors gave the College Employer Council (CEC) an ultimatum this week, after negotiations broke down in November.

The bargaining team for the Ontario Public Services Employees Union (OPSEU) asked the CEC to agree to binding interest arbitration for the new contract. That means a neutral third party would settle the dispute.

The union said if this isn't agreed to then professors would strike starting Friday, March 18.

*UPDATE FROM THE BARGAINING TEAM*<br><br>Dear Faculty,<br><br>Today, 3 months after starting work-to-rule action, we are setting a strike deadline in an effort to compel the CEC and the College Presidents to do either of the two things they have refused to do since bargaining began: <br><br>1/3 <a href="https://t.co/JXlLyJgFO0">pic.twitter.com/JXlLyJgFO0</a> —@CAATfaculty

David Fasciano is the president of Ontario Public Service Employees Union Local 673, representing faculty at Collège Boréal. (Markus Schwabe/CBC )

David Fasciano represents OPSEU Local 673, which includes 120 employees at Collège Boréal.

He said binding interest arbitration was offered because of the history between the two parties and their negotiations.

"In 2017 we were mandated back to work after five weeks and submitted to interest based arbitration. In 2006 we settled with interest based arbitration," he said.

"It's a tradition for us to end up there; so we're offering to go straight there now and have an arbitrator make the final decisions, without any strike or work disruptions."

In its letter to the CEC, OPSEU said binding interest arbitration "would end the negotiations without a strike or lockout."

"Binding interest arbitration is not a win for faculty. It's not a win for College Presidents. It's a win for students," the letter also said.

Neil Shyminsky is the president of Ontario Public Services Employees Union Local 655, representing 200 full-time and 125 partial load professors at Cambrian College in Sudbury. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

Neil Shyminsky is president of Local 655, which represents 200 full and 125 partial load professors at Cambrian College.

He said he realizes this will be another disruption for students, but he hopes they understand why.

"I would like to think students will understand the last two years have been incredibly difficult for us as well, and I think a lot of them understand that and can empathize," he said.

"I have not heard from one student who has complained to me that they think this would be unjustified," Shyminsky added.

In response to the letter, the College Employer Council said it would rather use Final Offer Selection Arbitration.

That would see the neutral third party pick one of the two contracts last offered in November, when negotiations first broke down.