Some 20 new college veterinary technician graduates in Sudbury, Ont., are facing an uncertain future in the work world.

The certification of the program at Collège Boréal was suddenly revoked this spring by the Ontario Association of Veterinary Technicians.

That meant graduates were forbidden from writing the provincial competency exam. Passing it is a requirement on many job postings.

Gabrielle Venne said she and her classmates are struggling to turn their new diplomas into jobs.

"A lot of them are having a really hard time finding places that will even take a second look at them," she said.

"If it says Collège Boréal and they're aware of the problem, they might not even give you a phone call."

When the association revoked the certification, the association said the college's programs failed to meet "standards of accreditation."

At the time, a college spokesperson said the association was concerned only about 30 per cent of Boréal graduates went on to write the national exam in recent years, and students were lacking hands-on experience with large farm animals this past year. But the pandemic played a role in getting students more hands-on experience, the college said.

Waiting on college appeal

Boréal has filed an appeal with the association.

It told CBC its board of directors has received the appeal, but didn't say when it would make a decision.

In the meantime, Venne is discouraged. She said she recently applied for a job posting and was asked about the exam.

"I was honest and I told them about what was going on with Collège Boréal and losing it's accreditation and they never replied back, so that was an opportunity lost right there."