Collège Boréal, Ontario SPCA sign 10 year animal wellness partnership
Ontario SPCA also says new bursary program to be set up to support Francophone Indigenous student
A 10 year animal wellness partnership has been signed between Collège Boréal and the Ontario SPCA.
According to the college, the two have been working together for the past five years and have provided students "an opportunity for hands-on animal wellness learning."
The college has also provided a home base for the Ontario SPCA Sudbury & District Animal Centre.
"The last five years have proven that sharing complementary resources to offer excellent college-level training in veterinary care is a success," Daniel Giroux, president of the college said.
The Ontario SPCA has also announced it will create a bursary for a Francophone Indigenous student to study in the veterinary technician program at the Sudbury campus.
"We have forged a strong relationship with Collège Boréal that will help share the future of animal wellness," Kate MacDonald, chief executive officer of the Ontario SPCA said.
"Animals in the local community, as well as remote northern communities served through the Animal North Network, also benefit from this unique partnership."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.