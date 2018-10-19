A 10 year animal wellness partnership has been signed between Collège Boréal and the Ontario SPCA.

According to the college, the two have been working together for the past five years and have provided students "an opportunity for hands-on animal wellness learning."

The college has also provided a home base for the Ontario SPCA Sudbury & District Animal Centre.

"The last five years have proven that sharing complementary resources to offer excellent college-level training in veterinary care is a success," Daniel Giroux, president of the college said.

The Ontario SPCA has also announced it will create a bursary for a Francophone Indigenous student to study in the veterinary technician program at the Sudbury campus.

"We have forged a strong relationship with Collège Boréal that will help share the future of animal wellness," Kate MacDonald, chief executive officer of the Ontario SPCA said.

"Animals in the local community, as well as remote northern communities served through the Animal North Network, also benefit from this unique partnership."