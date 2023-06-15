Collège Boréal to offer French-language bachelor of science in nursing

Bilingual nursing students will soon be able to pursue a four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Collège Boréal.

Starting in September 2024, the college will offer a new French-language Bachelor of Science in Nursing program as a standalone program at its Sudbury and Toronto campuses.

The addition of the new program is part of the Ontario government's plan to expand French-language nursing education, as it works to train more health-care professionals overall.

"By building a new pathway for nursing training through Collège Boréal's standalone four-year Bachelor degree, Ontario's government strengthens its commitment to establishing a resilient and growing francophone health care workforce," said Caroline Mulroney, minister of Francophone Affairs.

"We will continue to support the government's efforts to provide better access to services and the right care to francophones in the language of their choice."

Provincial officials say the new program, which will have 32 spots available between the two campuses in its first year, will give French-speaking students more opportunities to learn closer to home in their primary language.

Daniel Giroux is the president of Collège Boréal. (Collège Boréal )

The program will also help attract and train more bilingual nurses to work in French-speaking communities, particularly in northern Ontario, according to Daniel Giroux, president of Collège Boréal.

"Thanks to this new bachelor's degree, our institution is in a better position than ever to help alleviate the shortage of highly qualified health-care workers capable of meeting the significant needs of French-speaking communities in both official languages," said Giroux.

"Having access to, not only hospitals but long-term care homes and other community-based health sectors, it's absolutely critical to have those bilingual nurses, and it's great news for our community."

In 2020, Ontario started approving both universities and colleges to offer standalone nursing programs without having to be in a collaborative nursing partnership. As of June 2023, the ministry has approved 17 standalone bachelor of science in nursing degree programs.

Collège Boréal already offers a registered practical nursing (RPN) program, and Giroux said students taking the RPN program will be able to bridge into the new bachelor of science in nursing program.

"It's almost practically the first and second year of the nursing program, so a lot of those future students will be able to have an articulation agreement and continue on to the actual Bachelor of Science in Nursing."

In addition to the new bachelor nursing program, the Ontario government is providing up to $630,000 to support an additional 70 practical nursing spaces at Collège Boréal for the 2023-24 school year.