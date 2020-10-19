Sudbury barber offers free cuts for frontline workers
Free haircuts are Jimmy Giroux's way of saying 'thank you'
A Sudbury barber is doing his part to say thanks to people who have been working in essential jobs through the pandemic — by offering free haircuts this week.
Jimmy Giroux co-owns Collective Haus Salon and Barbershop. For two days this week, his chair is reserved for people who worked throughout the first phase of the COVID-19 shutdown.
It's a plan he's been working on for a number of months, but only now had the time and capacity for.
"I've always been very pro-worker, and I've always tried to think of ways to give back. So throughout the initial like shutdown and us being off, my wife Emma and I talked a lot about what we would do for folks when we got back to work," Giroux said.
Giroux says he was inspired by a barber in Nova Scotia who promoted a similar offer for essential workers.
When booking the appointments, he says he tried to give priority "to people who were most likely in most contact with a lot of people, and for the lowest pay," — such as grocery store, retail workers or transit operators.
"Police, firefighters, paramedics, nurses, they always get these promotions. Military — I did five years — they're always getting pats on the back. You look at the people who are, right now in this pandemic still meeting with the most people on a daily basis, they get very little," Giroux said.
Giroux says he's had a lot of positive feedback since advertising the offer and he says his appointment slots are nearly booked up.
He adds this promotion won't be the last. Even if discourse around the pandemic and essential workers begins to shift, Giroux says he won't forget about frontline workers "in the coming weeks, months or years, either. We'll continue to do stuff like this for folks."
