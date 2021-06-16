'Provisional accreditation' for Collège Boréal program good news for vet tech grads

A few weeks after they've already been out looking for jobs, the graduates of a decertified Sudbury college program got some good news Tuesday.

The 20 students in Collège Boréal's veterinary technician program were shocked when the accreditation was revoked this spring with just a few weeks of classes left before graduation.

It meant that they and 18 graduates at the college's Ottawa campus could not write the provincial competency exam, required by many veterinary clinics.

Boréal appealed the decision of the Ontario Association of Veterinary Technicians in April and this week was given a "provisional accreditation" for two years, which retroactively covers this year's graduating class.

"It is our sincere hope that Collège Boréal continues to address the areas for improvement and subsequently applies for full accreditation with the OAVT to ensure students graduating from their programs meet the minimum standards for entry to practice," the association says in a release.