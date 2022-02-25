Colin Mochrie playing for northern Ontario LGBT camp on new show
If Mochrie beats the others on Last One Laughing Canada, he’ll get $100,000 for Thessalon, Ont.’s Rainbow Camp
Actor Colin Mochrie is competing against fellow Canadian comedians on a new show to be the Last One Laughing, with the winner getting $100,000 for the charity of their choice.
Mochrie and his wife Debra McGrath have supported Welcome Friend Association's Rainbow Camp in Thessalon, Ont. since the mid-2010s. Their daughter Kinley is transgender. He said the camp was a natural choice as his beneficiary on LOL Canada.
Mochrie said the warm, supportive feeling he and his wife got from the organization "changed us."
"Having talked to many trans people, it saddens me that what we had as a family seemed to be quite rare," Mochrie said.
"All we really want in life is to be ourselves, to love someone, to be loved. And this seemed like the place where you could take care of all those things."
Rainbow Camp is the signature offering from the Welcome Friend Association. It runs camps for LGBT teens from across North America.
Inclusivity transforms lives, says camp director
Having access to safe and welcoming environments can have profound impacts on teens' mental health, as well as for their families and social networks back home, said Stephanie Voyer, director of Rainbow Camp.
"[Rainbow Camp] often is the first time where they have LGBT mentors or they see grown ups who are like them. And then they can also meet friends who are like them," Voyer said.
This year will be Rainbow Camp's 10th anniversary. The organization has grown from a single-week summer event to a series of programs over seven weeks.
Campers will also return in-person this year for the first time since 2019. During the pandemic, Voyer said Rainbow Camp has created regular, informal sessions for LGBT youth to drop in, take part in an activity and socialize with peers who better understand their lived experiences.
Welcome Friend Association has also launched a regularly scheduled virtual support group for parents with trans children.
The camp aims to reduce barriers facing youth who wish to take part. It allows parents to adjust the camp fees based on their individual financial situation.
Voyer said Rainbow Camp financially helps about 70 per cent of campers for their travel.
Mochrie partnership 'wonderful' to have
"Even if he doesn't end up winning, which we're all rooting for, the word is still out there about who we are and what we do," she said. "That's a really wonderful gift as well."
Mochrie said prejudice often stems from ignorance, and he's happy to use his platform to encourage learning about LGBT people.
Rainbow Camp 'life-changing'
Sudbury Pride has donated to Rainbow Camp in the past. Interim chair Katlyn Kotila said northern Ontario's lack of representation and queer spaces can feel "incredibly isolating," and that it would have been "life-changing" if she could have attended Rainbow Camp herself.
"Having a space like this is really incredible, not just for building community, but also for helping those young people who may be struggling with their identity," she said.
Kotila said the isolation of the pandemic and some U.S. states passing laws against LGBT people makes these spaces more important now than ever.
Aaron Bowerman, a two-spirit man from Sheguiandah First Nation, agreed that organizations like Rainbow Camp are important.
"When you support positive self image, it ultimately has a positive impact on young people's mental health," he said.
The first season of Last One Laughing Canada is premiering on Amazon Prime Video.
