A camp in northeastern Ontario supporting LGBTQ teens is getting a big financial lift, courtesy of Canadian comedian Colin Mochrie.

Mochrie was on a new game show on Amazon Prime called Last One Laughing. He said if he won, he would donate the $100,000 prize to Rainbow Camp. That's a summer camp in Thessalon, on the north shore of Lake Huron, specifically for LBGTQ teens.

Mochrie and his wife Debra McGarth have supported Welcome Friend Association's Rainbow Camp since the mid-2010s. Their daughter Kinley is transgender.

Late last week, it was announced Mochrie had won the prize, which officials at Rainbow Camp will receive just in time to start up their first in-person camp since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

Stephanie Voyer is the director of Rainbow Camp. She said staff at the camp had agreed to stay up and watch the episode which was released at midnight. But one staff member started to get texts that Mochrie won, meaning a big win for Rainbow Camp.

"My first response was 'Oh my God, what a relief,'" she said.

"I wasn't expecting that to be my response, but I mean, for the past two years of not operating, we have been doing fundraising, but it hasn't been to the same extent as it normally would be."

Voyer said she hasn't had a chance to speak with Mochrie directly yet but said another staff member has.

"He's known since July, so he did an excellent job keeping it a secret," she said.

"I mean, he's always so genuine and kind," she said. "It's such a real place for him, and he's so nice about it. Any time I've talked to him, it's always about us, like he's very excited to help."

Voyer said the camp has invited Mochrie to visit this summer.

As for what the money will be used for, Voyer said the focus will be to get more kids to camp and improve some facilities.

Voyer said the camp is open to people across North America. She said one camper from Labrador will be attending.

She said the camper told her that they were the only transgender person in their community and that the camp was the first time ever meeting someone like them.

"I think that's the impact," she said. "When we have more money, we can help get these kids into the space where they're going to have that connection and sustain them through the rest of the year."

Before the winner was announced, Mochrie told CBC Sudbury the warm feeling he and his wife got when talking to organizers at "changed us."

"Having talked to many trans people, it saddens me that what we had as a family seemed to be quite rare," he said.

"All we really want in life is to be ourselves, to love someone, to be loved. And this seemed like the place where you could take care of all those things."