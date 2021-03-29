The union representing over 400 employees at Vale's Coleman Mine says there's still plenty of questions surrounding an outbreak at the Levack-area mine.

Kevin Boyd, vice-president of the Steelworkers Local 6500, said union officials were notified by Vale that 16 workers have tested positive for COVID-19, dating back to March 12, including both union members and contractors.

The outbreak was reported by Public Health Sudbury and Districts on Friday March 26th.

Operations at the mine weren't severely impacted by the outbreak, Boyd said, but the lack of information about potential spread has been frustrating.

"We're waiting for guidance with the company," Boyd said. "We know that the company has been in contact with public health. Public health has contacted the company and we're waiting further guidance."

Until they receive more information about the next steps, Boyd said both Vale and the union are working on improving some controls in the plant to minimize any spread of the virus.

"We have concerns around exposures to our members in the workplace, and those effects will have immediate and also long-term effects on their health," Boyd said.

"We're not sure what this will end up becoming in the end of it all. But we also have concerns around public health," he said. "Having spread in our community isn't something anybody wants."

Danica Pagnutti, senior official with Vale, said in an e-mailed statement that the health unit confirmed one instance of workplace transmission on March 27, triggering the outbreak declaration.

"We have taken every effort to contain this outbreak and have completed all contact tracing," the statement said. "Any individuals who were potentially exposed have been engaged by NEOMO medical for testing and are self-isolating."

Public Health has followed up with all high-risk close contacts and is be advising all employees to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and to self-isolate immediately and seek testing through an assessment centre if they develop any symptoms. The individuals who tested positive are self-isolating.