It's not your imagination: it's been bitterly cold in Sudbury and the recent cold snap has broken some records.

Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng says some relentless arctic air is responsible.

He says the lows on both Saturday and Sunday shattered existing records. It was minus 16.3 on Saturday night, beating the record set in 1995 when it dropped down to minus 15.

On Sunday, the temperature dropped to minus 18.4, edging out a low of minus 18 set in 1986.

Gerald Cheng is a meteorologist with Environment Canada. (Gerald Cheng/Environment Canada)

Cheng says this will be short lived.

"For those people who don't like the cold, just bear with it for most of the work week, because the weekend … there will be some light at the end of this tunnel," he said.

"It will certainly be above zero as we head into the weekend."