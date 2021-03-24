Sudbury city councillor reprimanded, but colleagues vote not to touch his paycheque

Sudbury city council has decided not to dock the pay of one of its own, but did vote to reprimand councillor Gerry Montpellier for violating the code of conduct.

He was found by the city's integrity commissioner to have violated the code of conduct by divulging information from a private meeting.

That meeting was to discuss punishment of chief administrative officer Ed Archer, who posted a comment during a virtual council meeting in which he called Montpellier a "buffoon."

The councillor for Chelmsford, Dowling, Levack and Onaping discussed it in a television news interview, as well as in a letter he wrote to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"I will apologize for being ignorant of the fact that I couldn't repeat things that were already public. I just don't know what to say," Montpellier told council Tuesday night.

Integrity commissioner Robert Swayze called on council to dock Montpellier two months pay, about $6,600, for a deliberate public attack on the CAO's reputation.

But Montpellier took issue with that Tuesday night.

"I am the injured party. When doing my work in my constituency in a calm voice and I'm called a 'hostile buffoon' is that not disrespect for the professional that I am?" the councillor asked Swayze.

"There's no intention to make that public," the integrity commissioner replied.

"Sir, I have to disagree," Montpellier said.

City councillor Al Sizer was one of several around the virtual table who pushed for Montpellier's pay to be docked.

"I'm not looking for councillor Montpellier's blood. But he's not playing by the rules," Sizer said.

But the majority of council voted to reprimand Montpellier and move on.

"I hope this will allow us to acknowledge that what was said and done was unacceptable," said city councillor Geoff McCausland, who filed the complaint with the integrity commissioner.

"I hope we can move past this and get back to working together."