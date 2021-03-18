Skip to Main Content
Sudbury

Cochrane's Theodore Nelson, 89, dies in Hwy 11 crash

James Bay provincial police are reporting that an 89-year-old man has died after a collision involving a pickup truck and a tractor trailer on Highway 11 at Zuck's Road, west of the Town of Cochrane.  
CBC News ·
James Bay OPP are investigating a fatal crash that happened west of Cochrane on Wednesday evening. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

James Bay provincial police are reporting that an 89-year-old man has died after a collision involving a pickup truck and a tractor trailer on Highway 11 at Zuck's Road, west of the Town of Cochrane.  

The crash happened Wednesday evening close to 7 p.m.

The driver of the pickup truck, Theodore Nelson of Cochrane, was transported to hospital by EMS, but later died as a result of multiples injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The investigation is on-going.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now