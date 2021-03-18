Cochrane's Theodore Nelson, 89, dies in Hwy 11 crash

James Bay provincial police are reporting that an 89-year-old man has died after a collision involving a pickup truck and a tractor trailer on Highway 11 at Zuck's Road, west of the Town of Cochrane.

The crash happened Wednesday evening close to 7 p.m.

The driver of the pickup truck, Theodore Nelson of Cochrane, was transported to hospital by EMS, but later died as a result of multiples injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The investigation is on-going.