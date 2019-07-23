Skip to Main Content
Van crashes into Cochrane OPP station

The OPP station in Cochrane is closed after a van crashed into the building on Monday evening.
Constable Stephanie Belec stands in front of the OPP detachment in Cochrane, closed after being hit by a van. (Ontario Provincial Police )

The Ontario Provincial Police station in Cochrane is closed after a van crashed into the building on Monday evening. 

OPP Constable Stephanie Belec says the UHaul van injured one person inside the detachment building who was taken to hospital.

Belec also said in a Twitter video post that the driver has been arrested.

No other details have been provided.

The police station will be closed until further notice. 

