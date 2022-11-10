Most cities and towns in northeastern Ontario will hold Remembrance Day services on Friday morning, but at the Cobalt Veterans Cemetery, honouring those who who served will take place by candlelight.

For the second year, local legion member Ken Riley has organized a candlelight vigil for Friday and Saturday night, illuminating the graves of 195 people who served in wartime.

"I hope that it makes them aware of just the fact of the number of veterans that we had in our area," said the 72-year-old.

"We're down to one veteran in Cobalt from the Second World War. It's just to make them aware and make sure that they don't forget."

Riley, who is originally from Cobalt but now lives in Ottawa, says a few years ago he started researching the names of the local soldiers who died in the First World War and are listed on the town's cenotaph.

And then someone suggested he should do something to honour the people who served overseas and then came home.

Ken Riley, a member of the Cobalt Legion who started the candlelight vigil last year, bends down to place a candle on the grave of his father, who served in France and the Netherlands during the Second World War. (Ken Riley )

"They were the ones that suffered the most. Our fallen died. Our veterans came home and tried to build a better life back home. And every veteran, whether they were wounded or not, struggled with the memories of what they had gone through," he said.

"And I just thought 'Well, they should be honoured.'"

Among those buried in the Cobalt Veterans Cemetery, which is actually on Morrissette Drive in the neighbouring town of Haileybury, are a woman Riley knew his whole life but had no idea she served in the military and a man who was known in Cobalt for being a heavy drinker.

"I made some comment about him and my dad looked and he said 'Son, if you had seen and done the things that that man had to do during the war, you'd be drinking all the time too,'" Riley remembered.

He is also collecting donations to help the local legion branch with upkeep of the cemetery, which it has operated since the 1940s.