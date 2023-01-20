Cobalt's 118-year-old train station is sitting on the market, and although it hasn't yet received any formal offers, is still attracting a fair bit of interest.

Currently, it's listed at $590,000 in a town where properties average around $200,000.

Suzanne Othmer, the realtor listing the property, said so far she's received calls from investors, potential brewmasters and artists.

The bulk of those calls are from southern Ontario, she said, but she's hoping locals are also inspired by the building's potential.

"We have lots of artists in the area," she said. "And that attracts more artists. We've also had people thinking of running or starting a brewery."

A wedding party also made use of the station recently, despite its spartan interior.

"It's bare bones," she said. "They just come in and decorate it because there are no kitchen facilities in there. So they bring everything in. The caterer, the tables, the chairs, just because the architecture of it is just so beautiful."

Toronto architect John M. Lyle designed the building. Ontarians may know from his work on the Royal Alexandra Theatre and Union Station.

The Cobalt station was built in 1905. (Jimmy Chabot/Radio-Canada)

According to the Ontario Heritage Trust, the station has elements of the Arts and Crafts and Tudor Revival style.

"The station is a long, low one-and-a-half-storey brick building with a broad overhanging hipped roof supported by large wooden brackets," the group says on its website.

"The impressive roof is pierced by pedimented dormers and a central block Flemish gable that breaks the roofline and signifies the main entrance as well as the former station master's office. The interior boasts massive timber roof trusses and a wooden ceiling."

The current owner purchased the property for his wife, in the hopes she could run an antique shop from the premises. He's now selling, Othmer said, because his wife has since taken ill.

Suzanne Ohmer says she has sold several unique properties during her career, including an abattoir and a prison. (Jimmy Chabot/Radio-Canada)

But for Othmer, this isn't the most unique property she's ever sold.

"I sold an abattoir operation," Othmer said. "It really affected me. My goodness, to this day, I cannot wear leather."

She also sold a prison.

"A jail has a different energy in the building," Othmer said. "I'll tell you that I much prefer selling a railway station."

"It's got a little bit more of a happier vibe."