Police have identified the human remains found last week south east of the town of Cobalt.

Ontario Provincial Police say a post mortem in Ottawa confirmed that the body is that of 21-year old Nicholas Rivard of Haileybury.

He had been missing since Mar. 24.

Police say the remains were found outside, last Monday.

OPP say foul play has not been ruled out.

The investigation continues with the assistance of the OPP Crime Unit, and the Criminal Investigation Branch.