Coalition for a Livable Sudbury encourages people to send messages of kindness and hope
People are exhausted from dealing with the pandemic, says group
A local group is hoping the people of Sudbury will find ways to help lift the spirits of their neighbours.
The Coalition for a Livable Sudbury has created a campaign called Messages of Hope and Kindness, asking people to find small ways to inspirational messages around the community.
Co-chair Naomi Grant says the idea came about because everybody has been struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic over the past six months.
"It does feel tiring after awhile. People are dealing with a lot of new stresses, with the start of school, child care, decisions around how you're going to interact with grandparents or elderly family members," she said.
Some ideas to help boost people's spirits include posting signs in windows or on a lawn, donating to the less fortunate, or planting flower bulbs along the sidewalk to come up in the spring, said Grant.
"Your neighbourhood could be whatever you say it is," she said.
"If you just feel that all you can do is drop off flyers to your block or the floor of your apartment building, or the row of your townhouses, that's totally fine. Whatever works for you, just do what you can, and generate something positive with yourself and your neighbours."
