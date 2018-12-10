A Sudbury group is asking neighbourhoods to stay connected in a safe but fun way.

The Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury's Neighbourhoods Together program has monthly activities — and this month's theme is "Silly Hats and Hot Chocolate."

As the eight month mark of the pandemic approaches, organizer Sharon Roy says it's important to stay connected.

"People basically want to get together and want to have a little bit of fun. And any kind of excuse to do so, they jump at it," she said.

"It's good to see people connecting people with one another and supporting one another. It's good to see the smiles. It's good to see people having fun — some positivity."

This month's activity is pretty simple: wear a silly hat and grab a hot chocolate, then go to the end of your driveway.

"We're encouraging people to decorate hats with buttons and felt and string — all kinds of silly things — and then grab a cup of hot chocolate and stand at the end of the driveway or walk up and down the sidewalk and regale each other with their little creations," Roy said.

"Sometimes it's hard to find ways of connecting. And we can all get caught up in our own worries and anxieties. We thought it might be nice to provide a context where people could have an excuse to get out and have a little fun and connect with one another. Sometimes we need an excuse."

Roy says all people have to do is "talk to a couple of neighbours ... someone on your block. It could be people on the floor of your apartment building ... maybe even in an office space. Arrange a date and a time when you're going to do your silly hats and hot chocolate, and then decorate your hat and, at the appointed time, put on your hat, grab your hot chocolate and head on out."

For more information about its Neighbourhoods Together events, Roy encourages people to go to the group's website or Facebook page.