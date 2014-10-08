A group in Sudbury is planning now for retirement living.

Six interested parties are on board with plans to build a co-housing complex for themselves and their friends.

It would be a place where they can create their own neighbourhood, have their own housing unit, but there are some shared aspects like a common kitchen and eating area.

One of the people on board is former city councillor Janet Gasparini. She is also the former executive director of the Social Planning Council of Sudbury. Gasparini says they're looking for another six partners to join their plans for co-housing designated for people over the age of 60.

"We want to look at ways of creating a strategy and a plan for those years of our life when we would live in closer proximity to other people, where we would know those people, where we would have the support and engagement of other people, so that we would live better and healthier or longer lives."

Gasparini says the benefits to co-housing include not having to deal with a large house that may become inaccessible, and neighbours to call on for help or social activities.

"An opportunity to design a way to live our lives in a way that builds community stays connected, keeps us healthy, and we're in a great place to do that starting here. As opposed to folks who find themselves not well, in the hospital and 'Oh my God I have no place to go'."

Gasparini says they are still in the early stages but have designed a workshop to run twice in the month of June to help inform people who haven't thought about the kind of housing they will be needing as they age.