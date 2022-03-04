A new app is now available in Sault Ste. Marie to help people who are blind or have vision loss navigate the transit system.

Sault Transit has worked with CNIB Frontier Accessibility to launch the BlindSquare app, a navigation system that uses GPS technology to help riders take transit.

Carol Magnan has vision loss from retinitis pigmentosa. She has 15 per cent vision. She's a daily transit user in Sault Ste. Marie and helped test the app.

Before the app, she said she found it easy to get lost.

"The app has a lot of different benefits to it," she said. "I can walk and use the app. I can be on the bus and use the app."

She said when she's trying to find a bus stop, the app will tell her where it is and then make a 'ding' sound when she arrives. It also tells her whether there is a bus shelter, a bench and whether the bus stop sign is on a wood or metal pole.

"When I'm on the bus it will announce where I am, what street and I can program it to find my way home."

When testing the app, she checked to see if bus stop announcements were accurate. She said the app would then be updated to reflect the correct information.

Magnan said the app will allow people with vision loss to be more independent.

"One of the most important things with vision loss is you have to try and be as independent as you can," she said.

"A lot of people, if they don't feel confident enough, then their independence kind of struggles."

Correct data

Mary Ann Bent, the manager of accessible navigation and wayfinding solutions for CNIB Frontier, helps communities implement the BlindSquare App system. She said they work with local transit users to make sure the information in the app is correct.

"One of the things that's consistently a challenge for our participants across the country in using transit is this fear they're not waiting in the right place," she said.

"It could be near enough to a bus stop but still experiencing that fear the bus driver doesn't know that the person is at the bus stop because they're not close enough."

She said that can make people nervous navigating the transit system by themselves.

Bent said she hopes the app becomes "the standard" for navigating transit systems.

"The resources are very different across city to city and town to town in Canada," she said.

"Sault Ste. Marie is one of the smaller cities and they don't necessarily have the budget or technology of Toronto. But for them to embrace this one technology to make not a perfect solution, but it makes a difference in the solution they already have, we hope this sets an example for other cities across Canada."

'Improving the service'

Sault Ste. Marie is the first city in the country to integrate entire bus routes into the app.

Brent Lamming, the director of community services for the City of Sault Ste. Marie, said currently, the app can be used on two bus routes, including the North Street Route and the Sault College Route.

"One route actually services the local CNIB office," he said.

"The other, it focuses on our post-secondary institutions with Sault College and Algoma University to help provide service to those individuals there."

The program will run on those two routes and next year, the city will review feedback to decide if it should be expanded to all transit routes.

"It's not really a number of individuals that we say deem success," he said.

"Even if we're helping one individual use conventional transit and the cost is very reasonable at approximately $6,000 per year to have this service in place. It's not the number, it's basically are we improving the service offering for any individuals that find benefit of the service."