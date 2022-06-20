CN Rail signal and communication workers on strike for better pay and benefits

Signal and communications workers at CN represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 2052 say they have walked off the job to fight for better wages and benefits.

"As inflation rises, we want to make sure that we can help, like we can stay firmly into the middle class and help anybody new that we hire into the group to find their place within that as well," said Chris Nadon, president of the local, which represents 72 workers from Toronto to Armstrong, Ont.

"And we are looking for a better benefits package as well. It's been years and years since we've actually had a fair increase in our benefits."

Across Canada, around 750 Canadian National Railway Co. employees hit the picket line on Saturday.

In Greater Sudbury, workers were out at a picket line near a rail crossing in the community of Capreol.

Nadon said his members are responsible for maintaining rail crossings, making sure switches work properly and inspecting trains at wayside stations.

"So they help kind of prevent derailments," he said.

In a press release CN said it will continue its rail operations in a safe manner across Canada thanks to a contingency plan.

"The plan allows the company to maintain a normal level of safe rail operations across Canada and serve its customers for as long as required," the press release said.

CN added that it is disappointed in the strike, but "remains committed to finding a resolution and continues to encourage the IBEW to end its strike through an agreement or through binding arbitration."