200 CN Rail workers in northeastern Ontario join national strike

About 3,200 CN workers across Canada went out on strike Tuesday morning, including about 200 in northeastern Ontario.

About 94 Conductors, trainspersons and yard workers represented by the Teamsters are off the job in Capreol and about the same number in Hornepayne.

"Feeling pretty good," Carter McDavid, the local chairman for Teamsters Division 728 in Capreol, said standing on the picket line in front of the CN yard.

"It's long overdue I think. We don't feel that we've been taken seriously. Happy to be out here with my members, standing shoulder to shoulder and fighting the good fight."

Carter McDavid is the Capreol chairman for the Teamsters Canada division 728. (Erik White/CBC )

McDavid says one of the big issues for his members is the erratic CN work schedule, which makes it tough to have a home life, but also make its tough to operate a train safely when you go back to work.

"You're usually gone from home, I'll say, 36 to 50 hours at a time. If you're on the spareboard, you don't know when you're going to work. The train line-up changes all the time," he says.

"It's hard to be properly rested."

CN Rail refused an interview with CBC, but it says it remains at the negotiating table and is committed to reaching a fair contract.