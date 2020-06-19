Provincial police are looking into a fatal collision between a cyclist and a train that happened late last night in Parry Sound.

The OPP report a cyclist was killed when they were struck by a CN train around 10:30 Thursday night in the town, at the train crossing on Forest Street.

Police have identified the cyclist as 32-year-old Troy Ostertag of Parry Sound.

The crossing is property of Canadian National Railway, and has operational flashing red lights and traffic control arms for both traffic and pedestrian crossings, police said.