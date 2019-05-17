Sudburians living on the street will soon have another place to seek shelter.

The Canadian Mental Health Association and the City of Greater Sudbury will open a new temporary emergency shelter on June 17.

The shelter in the former International Hotel on Kathleen Street will be for those over 18 who identify as male and individuals who identify without a gender and feel comfortable in a men's shelter.

There will be enough room for 20 people to spend the night between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

It will be what's known as a "low barrier shelter," which means that intoxicated men are welcome, but can't bring alcohol, drugs or weapons with them.

It's expected to operate until Oct. 31.

The opening of this temporary shelter will help bridge the gap between the closure of the Salvation Army New Life Centre and the opening of the mental health association's permanent, year-round shelter in the former police station on Larch Street in November.

"We look forward to working with the city to provide this low barrier shelter for some of our downtown citizens who have nowhere else to go," Marion Quigley, CEO of the Sudbury branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, said in a statement.