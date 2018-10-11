Sudbury clothing drive short on warm items for the winter
Clothing drive looking for 15,000 winter items to distribute to 5,000 families
With the weather cooling off, a Sudbury businessman is hoping people will look into their closets and find winter clothing they can donate.
Derek Cashmore started a clothing drive four years ago to help people who can't afford warm clothing.
Since then, the effort has grown and he has gone from collecting at four places in the city to 90 different places.
But this year, Cashmore says he isn't getting the donations he usually does. He thinks the recent warmer weather is partly to blame.
"The beginning of September was exceptionally nice and warm," he said.
"People weren't into the mindset of digging into their closets and digging into their hearts to get the clothing."
Cashmore hopes colder weather in the forecast will get people in the mood to give.
"That's going to spark a lot of people to look in their closets and pull out what they need and go 'you know what, maybe I can donate this, or maybe it is time for a new one for myself so I can repurpose this one.'"
Cashmore has 2,500 items so far, including 600 coats, but he says the goal is to reach 15,000 items — enough for 5,000 families.
He is accepting donations until October 31 at locations including any Rainbow District school, any Sudbury library, the YMCA, College Boreal and Tom Davies Square.
