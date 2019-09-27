Thousands of people are attending hundreds of climate strike rallies across the globe today, including here in northeastern Ontario.

The events are being organized people who are demanding politicians adopt a climate change plan to reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2050.

In Montreal, Swedish teen Greta Thunberg will attend the rally there. She started protesting in front of the Swedish parliament in 2015 to protest against the lack of action on climate change.

On Friday, events are scheduled in a number of communities in northeastern Ontario, including Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins, North Bay and Elliot Lake. The rally took place in Sudbury on Thursday because students have the day off on Friday.

Kate Wannan is organizing the event at Westview Park in Elliot Lake. She says she got involved because she wants her 7-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son to have a chance to take part.

"To show my children that they can make change and that our actions really do matter," she said.

"You know, I want my kids to know or feel that they can express themselves to adults, and especially to their government."

In North Bay, the rally is being organized by Kay Heuer. The march in that city will include stops at the offices of all local candidates running in this federal election.

Hundreds of people at Sudbury’s climate rally today <a href="https://t.co/WkKbRyY85o">pic.twitter.com/WkKbRyY85o</a> —@waub

"Now it's a non-partisan walk, so we've made that very clear that we want to do the talking today and have our federal candidates listen," she said.

In Sudbury, hundreds of people gathered on Thursday in Bell Park to take part, including about 500 students.

Laurentian University student Sarah Mohan says Thunberg's action inspired her to take part.

Laurentian University student Sarah Mohan took part in the event in Sudbury on Thursday. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

"Everyone can make small changes in their lifestyles that can significantly improve things collectively," she said.

"But we need something bigger to tell governments that they need to get their hands off our planet and start protecting the people and the life on earth instead."