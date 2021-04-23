Meet the man behind one of northern Ontario's largest potato farms

As I've mentioned before, I try my best to buy food grown and made as close to home as possible. At the big chain grocery stores, while the potatoes are often grown in Ontario, they're often labelled with the store's own packaging.

So when I moved to Greater Sudbury, I was surprised to see bags of potatoes at the big stores that were not only grown locally, but branded by the farm itself.

A bag of "Pride of Azilda" potatoes. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Don Poulin Potatoes — and in particular, their "Pride of Azilda" brand — are well loved across northeastern Ontario.

On the Poulin potato farm in Greater Sudbury, Ont. (Frédéric Projean/Radio-Canada)

To learn more about this long-running family business, I spoke with Dan Poulin. He inherited the farm from his father, Don.

While many potatoes at the grocery store are merely "yellow-fleshed," Don Poulin Potatoes grows the actual "Yukon Gold" variety. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

