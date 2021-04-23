Skip to Main Content
Meet the man behind one of northern Ontario's largest potato farms

With 400 acres of land in Chelmsford, Ont., Don Poulin Potatoes is one of the largest potato growers in the region.

Dan Poulin and his family grow potatoes on 400 acres in Chelmsford

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Dan Poulin owns Don Poulin Potatoes Inc. in Chelmsford. (Frédéric Projean/Radio-Canada)

As I've mentioned before, I try my best to buy food grown and made as close to home as possible. At the big chain grocery stores, while the potatoes are often grown in Ontario, they're often labelled with the store's own packaging.

So when I moved to Greater Sudbury, I was surprised to see bags of potatoes at the big stores that were not only grown locally, but branded by the farm itself.

A bag of "Pride of Azilda" potatoes. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Don Poulin Potatoes — and in particular, their "Pride of Azilda" brand — are well loved across northeastern Ontario.

On the Poulin potato farm in Greater Sudbury, Ont. (Frédéric Projean/Radio-Canada)

To learn more about this long-running family business, I spoke with Dan Poulin. He inherited the farm from his father, Don.

While many potatoes at the grocery store are merely "yellow-fleshed," Don Poulin Potatoes grows the actual "Yukon Gold" variety. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

