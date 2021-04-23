Meet the man behind one of northern Ontario's largest potato farms
Dan Poulin and his family grow potatoes on 400 acres in Chelmsford
As I've mentioned before, I try my best to buy food grown and made as close to home as possible. At the big chain grocery stores, while the potatoes are often grown in Ontario, they're often labelled with the store's own packaging.
So when I moved to Greater Sudbury, I was surprised to see bags of potatoes at the big stores that were not only grown locally, but branded by the farm itself.
Don Poulin Potatoes — and in particular, their "Pride of Azilda" brand — are well loved across northeastern Ontario.
To learn more about this long-running family business, I spoke with Dan Poulin. He inherited the farm from his father, Don.
Tap on the player to hear more.
"Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?