The Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury hopes people will connect through Climate Change Cafés this weekend.

These are informal, public gatherings where people can meet and share tips about reducing our collective carbon footprint.

There is power in coming together and creating a united front says Naomi Grant, co-chair of the coalition.

"Well there are two main types of things people can do," she says.

"The first is to speak up and be a voice for action on climate change. We can make a big difference as individuals, but we also can't solve it as individuals alone. We need to act together.

Grant adds that secondly, as individuals we can all reduce our carbon footprint.

Grant says people can easily make small changes that will reduce their impact on the environment.

She cites driving less as a choice many could make to help reduce individual carbon footprints.

Grant expects the cafés will help connect people who want to learn more, and she hopes they'll create some momentum that will benefit everyone.

"Now is the time to do it and in doing so, we can really build a better world for us," she says.

"Because many of the actions we need to take to act on climate change also improve our health, improve equity of our communities, take better care of nature."