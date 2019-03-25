Skip to Main Content
The English public school board in Sudbury has declared a climate change emergency

A Sudbury school board has declared a climate change emergency and says it will commit to further action to reduce its carbon footprint and increase sustainable practices.

Currently 60 per cent of Rainbow schools have EcoSchool certification

Judy Noble is superintendent of schools with the RDSB. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

The Rainbow District School Board voted to declare the emergency last week. It means in the next three years, the board will work to make all its schools to be environmental leaders and develop a climate change action plan.

Judy Noble is a superintendent with the board and chairs its Environmental Education committee.

She says the board wanted to show the students it supports their efforts to improve the environment and make a difference.

"The youth in the world see that, the complacency of the adults," she said.

"They see sometimes that adults take economic growth as more important than sustainability and so they see that we have misplaced priorities and they're calling us on it."

Noble says they want the students to see the school board as their ally in working for a better future. 

"Every school, every classroom, every child — kindergarten to grade 12 — are being engaged in a conversation about what personal commitment  they can make, what commitments they can make as a class and what the school as a whole can make as a commitment toward the impacts of climate change."

Currently 60 per cent of Rainbow schools are EcoSchools certified, meaning they've incorporated environmental programming.

The board wants the remaining 16 schools to have this certification by 2022.

Young people are leading the charge when it comes to climate change efforts and reducing carbon footprint. The Rainbow District School Board is going ahead with an ambitious environment plan of its own. It wants all of its schools to be eco-certified within the next three years. Superintendent Judy Noble chairs the Environmental Education Committee for the board. She spoke about the plan with the CBC's Angela Gemmill. 6:06

With files from Angela Gemmill

