Markus Timusk feels a sense of pride when he looks at the new engineering building at Laurentian University in Sudbury.

Timusk, the director of the Bharti School of Engineering at the university has been waiting for a new space for students to work for years. On Monday, that happened with the grand opening of the Cliff Fielding Research, Innovation and Engineering Building.

"Two years ago, it was just a grant proposal and a piece of paper and idea," he said.

"To just walk through here and see students in this space is hard to describe. It's just great."

Markus Timusk is the director of the Bharti School of Engineering at Laurentian University. (Erik White/CBC)

Before the building was finished, Timuski says space was getting tight for students to work.

"We've grown from about 100 to 700 students in the last 10 years," he said.

"Things were getting tight. Students were keeping projects in the back of their truck or car and in lockers."

Innovating space

The new 60,000 square foot building will house all engineering labs, including mining, chemical and mechanical. Eventually, it will also be home to a full civil engineering program.

Inside the building is plenty of room with space to discuss projects.

Students have space to work and discuss ideas inside the building. (Erik White/CBC)

"One of the biggest barriers for innovation in the early stages is trying to find a place to do your work," Daryl Dominique, innovation and commercialization coordinator explained.

"We designed this around the concept of making a very creative, very collaborative, inspiring coworking space."

Daryl Dominique is the innovation and commercialization coordinator at Laurentian University. (Erik White/CBC)

He adds this space will help the innovation community that already exists in Sudbury.

"We're doing a good job of supporting companies that try and do new things," he said.

Engineering students at Laurentian University have something to be excited about. They have a brand new building. We checked in with the head of Engineering at the Clifford Fielding Research, Innovation and Engineering Building. Markus Tismusk explained what all the excitement is about. 5:53

"What we're really noticing is that adoption is not happening too much within the student body and within the younger talent of Sudbury."

The $30 million project was designed by Sudbury-based Yallowega Bélanger Salach Architecture and built by M. Sullivan and Sons.