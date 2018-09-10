Cliff Fielding Research, Innovation and Engineering Building opens at Laurentian University
Project two years in the making officially open
Markus Timusk feels a sense of pride when he looks at the new engineering building at Laurentian University in Sudbury.
Timusk, the director of the Bharti School of Engineering at the university has been waiting for a new space for students to work for years. On Monday, that happened with the grand opening of the Cliff Fielding Research, Innovation and Engineering Building.
"Two years ago, it was just a grant proposal and a piece of paper and idea," he said.
"To just walk through here and see students in this space is hard to describe. It's just great."
Before the building was finished, Timuski says space was getting tight for students to work.
"We've grown from about 100 to 700 students in the last 10 years," he said.
"Things were getting tight. Students were keeping projects in the back of their truck or car and in lockers."
Innovating space
The new 60,000 square foot building will house all engineering labs, including mining, chemical and mechanical. Eventually, it will also be home to a full civil engineering program.
Inside the building is plenty of room with space to discuss projects.
"One of the biggest barriers for innovation in the early stages is trying to find a place to do your work," Daryl Dominique, innovation and commercialization coordinator explained.
"We designed this around the concept of making a very creative, very collaborative, inspiring coworking space."
He adds this space will help the innovation community that already exists in Sudbury.
"We're doing a good job of supporting companies that try and do new things," he said.
"What we're really noticing is that adoption is not happening too much within the student body and within the younger talent of Sudbury."
The $30 million project was designed by Sudbury-based Yallowega Bélanger Salach Architecture and built by M. Sullivan and Sons.
In the new Fielding Building, our <a href="https://twitter.com/LUBhartiEngr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LUBhartiEngr</a> students now have the space to build the prototypes of their dreams. Dans ce nouvel espace, nos étudiants en génie peuvent construire des prototypes encore plus innovateurs grâce à des labos spécialisés. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/imagine2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#imagine2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/hrE5nvQ5mP">pic.twitter.com/hrE5nvQ5mP</a>—@PierreZundel
