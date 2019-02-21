Recent snowfalls in Sudbury have many homeowners wondering how much weight their roofs can take before collapsing.

CBC's Morning North invited Mark Boulton, owner of Strategic Roofing in Sudbury, to share some tips about keeping your homes clear, and when to notice the warning signs of a weakened structure.

Boulton said it's not so much the amount of snow homeowners should be concerned about, but the weight of what is currently on their roof.

"Right now it's not cold, but we're expecting warmer temperatures," Boulton said. "So that could add additional weight to your roof which could be a problem."

Mark Boulton, owner of Strategic Roofing in Sudbury, has some tips for homeowners. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Boulton said roofs are generally able to handle a foot of snow, but owners should watch for areas that drift up around vents, or if they pile up around 3 feet high.

Boulton, whose company is currently fielding about 50 calls a days, said homeowners should also look for the warning signs of a weakening roof.

"I you have cracking in your drywall ceiling, it's a sign that there's too much snow in certain areas of your roof," he said. "And it's a good idea to shovel it off what it once you see the cracking."

Boulton said he doesn't encourage homeowners to get up on a frozen, snow-filled roof, either. That's where the experts come in.

"You call a roofing company and to do it they're insured," he said. "They're trained and that's what they do every day. They're up on the roof and they understand the dangers involved."

He added his team generally doesn't encourage people to shovel it themselves, especially from the ground.

"Some people tend to scrape the roof from the ground with a shovel if they can and they're scraping upwards against the shingle and scrape right down the shingles."

"That could potentially damage the shingles," he said. "So we tend to leave a buffer about an inch or two inches of snow... we try not to go right down to the shingles just to avoid any damage."

Boulton said that homeowners can also call a structural engineer if they have serious concerns about their roofs.