Sudbury city council has deferred a decision on whether it will give a community radio station $25,000 in one-time funding.

During a meeting on Tuesday, city councillor Robert Kirwan put forward a motion to give Laurentian University's CKLU radio station a one-time funding grant of $25,000.

Earlier this year, the Ford government changed the structure of college and university funding. One big change was that students were able to choose which fees they would pay, which were previously mandatory.

As a result, many groups connected to the university lost funding.

CKLU volunteer and board of directors member Tannys Laughren told city councillors the station usually gets more than $45,000 each year in funding. This year, they're getting less than $3,000.

"That was a very quick turnaround in what our fiscal responsibilities were," she said.

"What we've done in the short term is lay off all our staff. I'm not proud of that fact but I am proud to tell you all the staff have stayed on in a volunteer capacity, including our general manager."

Tannys Laughren is a volunteer and is on the board of directors with CKLU. (CBC)

Laughren says the station is working to figure out the best ways to fundraise and become more sustainable.

"I really, really need to stress we're not asking for a bailout here," she said.

"What we want to do is try and partner with council or the city … we just need a little bit of help to get through our fiscal realities for the short, short term."

City councillor Joscelyne Landry-Altmann suggested the motion be deferred.

"The reason being, is that it would give you an opportunity to go to the Downtown BIA, to the alumni, maybe to Laurentian itself," she said.

"When people don't know the dire straits of a situation, they can't help you. I'm sure that somebody is going to step up."

She also mentioned she's had constituents questioning her on why city council is considering giving the group money.

"The situation is very, very unfortunate," she said. "It puts council in a very precarious position because this is not the usual form.

Laughren says the station has already asked Laurentian University for funding but added that request was turned down as the university itself is in a deficit position.

A Sudbury couple in a land dispute with Laurentian also put forward an offer to give the station $25,000, with the condition the dispute be resolved.

Laughren says the station is unable to accept that offer.

"We're not a Laurentian department and nor do we have any clout with Laurentian," she said. "The gift was not a donation without really heavy strings."

The motion was deferred to see if CKLU can find other funding options in the meantime. Council will revisit the matter in December.