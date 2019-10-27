CKLU, Laurentian University's radio station, may have found an advocate in Ward 5 councillor Robert Kirwan.

Kirwan, whose ward includes Valley East and parts of Cambrian Heights, is expected to table a motion Tuesday night asking for a one-time infusion of $25,000 for the radio station.

The station lost a large portion of its funding - estimates are in the 85 per cent range, when Laurentian students were given the opportunity to opt out of the school's ancillary fees this September.

Kirwan says keeping the station afloat for one year would help downtown's image, which he says often gets a "bad rap."

"I think this is the type of communication vehicle that can really change the image of the downtown," Kirwan said. "And really reflect upon the arts and culture nature of a lot of the downtown businesses."

"We are always talking about promoting the downtown business area. We're always saying that we want people to shop downtown," he said. "This is just a small, $25,000 investment to help bridge the gap in the next six to eight months so they can get their feet back on the ground, establish a good strategic marketing plan with some of the downtown businesses, and become viable."

Kirwan suggests that CKLU work to form partnerships with downtown businesses to raise advertising revenue. He's also hoping that local shop owners see marketing opportunities in teaming up with the station.

Rob Straughan is the general manager of CKLU. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

Kirwan has not always been seen as an advocate for a strong downtown.

Kirwan came under some criticism last year when he pushed for a motion to disband the Downtown Business Association. He said at the time the downtown advocacy group was interfering in plans for an arena and entertainment district on the city's outskirts.

That's why CKLU's general manager, Rob Straughan, said he was "pleasantly surprised" when he connected with Kirwan on the issue of prop-up funding.

"[I was] definitely happy that he was willing to work with us," Straughan said.

Since Laurentian University students chose to opt out of funding for CKLU, Straughan said the station has had to cut staff, and look at several avenues to obtain operating dollars.

He said if approved, the $25,000 would be "huge."

"We knew that we would have to look for other means to bring in funding, and other funders at any point," he said.

"So we've been working on this for months. This is just another avenue that we're approaching, because we do have a uniqueness and a community side to this organization that we're trying to tap into a bit more right now."