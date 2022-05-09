Greater Sudbury municipal employee killed in workplace incident, city confirms

A municipal employee in Greater Sudbury was killed at the winter salt and sand yard on Municipal Road 8 in Levack on Friday, the city and police have confirmed.

"We are heartbroken by this tragic loss," said City of Greater Sudbury spokesperson Marie Litalien in a news release.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends, and all those who knew and worked with the employee. Our immediate focus is on supporting the staff members closest to this employee."

Litalien said the city is working closely with the Greater Sudbury Police Service, the coroner's office and the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development to understand exactly how the employee was killed.

The city said information is limited at this time and more will be shared as the investigation unfolds.

CUPE Local 4705, which represents paramedics, bus drivers, librarians and unionized workers with the city, issued a statement of condolence.

"It is with great sadness that CUPE 4705 acknowledges the loss of one of our brothers in a tragic workplace accident Friday, May 6, 2022 ," the statement said.

"On behalf of the executive board and all the brothers and sisters of 4705 our thoughts, prayers and condolences to the family."