Greater Sudbury is now looking for a new chief financial officer (CFO).

Recently, the municipality hired Hailey Pinksen for the job. She is based in Alberta.

This week, the city confirmed she would not be moving to Sudbury, but rather would be working remotely.

On Friday, Mayor Paul Lefebvre told local media Pinksen will not be the city's new CFO.

"We asked Hailey Pinksen to reconsider moving to Greater Sudbury and to perform her role. Her personal circumstances do not allow her to do that and we could not find a way forward that worked for both Hailey and our community," he told reporters.

"Therefore, the city will begin its search for a new CFO very shortly."

Hailey Pinksen, was hired as Greater Sudbury's chief financial officer, while living in Alberta. The city will replace her in that role because she was not able to move to Sudbury. (City of Greater Sudbury)

Lefebvre said he understands remote work is a reality in today's economy, but someone in this role should be living and working in Sudbury.

The director of finance and chief financial officer looks after a large portfolio including the annual budget process, tax billing and collection, accounting, payroll, purchasing and procurement, risk management and insurance.

"I strongly believe that the successful candidate for this role — because of its importance to our success — should be located in our community and be part of our community," he said.

"They should be here to share experiences with the CAO [chief administrative officer], myself, council and other staff."

Lefebvre reiterated that the decision was not about Pinksen or her qualifications.

"This is about what is best for our community and doing what is in our collective interest," he said.

Lefebvre said the City of Greater Sudbury needs to take a balanced approach when it comes to remote work policies. He was unable to say how many city staffers currently work from home.

He said he wants the municipality to be a modern employer but felt municipal public service executives should be based in that community to be able to know and understand local challenges and opportunities.

Possible repercussions

Lefebvre said they'll deal with any legal challenges or repercussions from this.

"For me it was important that position be here and so we're looking at all the repercussions of this, and I'm assuming those and I'm certainly aware there will be some, but it's important again for me — first of all that that position be here so that we're starting back at a new process for hiring a CFO."

He was unable to say how much this would cost the city, just "that is ongoing discussions."

The city's CAO and a recruitment panel will be part of the search for a new CFO. Lefebvre did not give a timeline for that process.

City council will be reviewing its remote work policy in the near future.