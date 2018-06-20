A North Bay man accused of threatening city hall employees has been located and arrested.

On Tuesday, a lockdown was put in place at North Bay city hall after staff began receiving threatening messages.

Police say all employees were able to leave the building safely.

On Wednesday morning, police issued an arrest warrant for the accused. Later in the day, police say he was located and arrested in Blind River, about 300 km west of North Bay.

OPP took him into custody and assisted in returning him to North Bay. He's been charged with uttering death threats.