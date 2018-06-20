Man accused of threatening city hall employees in North Bay arrested
A North Bay man accused of threatening city hall employees has been located and arrested.
Accused found in Blind River and taken into custody by OPP
A North Bay man accused of threatening city hall employees has been located and arrested.
On Tuesday, a lockdown was put in place at North Bay city hall after staff began receiving threatening messages.
Police say all employees were able to leave the building safely.
On Wednesday morning, police issued an arrest warrant for the accused. Later in the day, police say he was located and arrested in Blind River, about 300 km west of North Bay.
OPP took him into custody and assisted in returning him to North Bay. He's been charged with uttering death threats.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.