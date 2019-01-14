It's been years in the making for Beth Schneider-Gould, her husband Matt Gould and children.

On Friday, they took their citizenship oath in Sudbury to officially become Canadian citizens.

"This is a really, really big day," she said.

"We've been waiting for this day for about seven and a half years. It's been a long process."

Schneider-Gould says since arriving in Sudbury, it's always felt like home. But she adds she's pleased the official process is now done.

"It was our home but we were still feeling like foreigners just because we knew inside we weren't Canadians," she explained.

"Now we can truly say … we're Canadian citizens. We're very happy."

The couple, who make up the band Duo 46, says they plan to incorporate their new citizenship into their music.

"We're going to commission a lot of Canadian music now," he said.

Matt Gould and Beth Schneider-Gould officially became Canadian citizens on Friday. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"[We're] going to make an entire CD of violin and guitar music by Canadian classical music composers sort of as a gift, an offering, sort of our first official act as Canadians."

In total, 114 people were sworn in as new Canadians in the ceremony.

Harinder Bhangu, from India, arrived in Canada in 2007 to study at Cambrian College.

"When you arrive as a student you have different feelings you have a lot of dreams," she said.

"I'm so thankful to the country who gave me the opportunity to fulfill my dreams."

More than 100 people in Sudbury are celebrating their new Canadian citizenship. We heard from Beth Schneider-Gould and her husband Matt Gould who took part in the citizenship ceremony that was recently held at College Boréal. They spoke about what it means to them to be able to say that they are now Canadians. 4:12

As a woman, Bhangu is especially happy to be a Canadian.

"My mom always says that Canada is the best country for a female as well because you get all kinds of security here," she said.

"So, so that's why it was my dream to be a Canadian citizen."

Ashleigh McAndrew, from Zimbabwe, came to Canada in 2014 to be with her Canadian husband. Now, with their young son they can finally say they're a Canadian family.

Ashleigh McAndrew, who came from Zimbabwe in 2014 to Canada to be with her husband, smiles as she describes her now Canadian family. (Jamie-Lee McKenzie)

"It feels really amazing being a Canadian because he's a Canadian and his dad's a Canadian now we're all Canadian, so that's also been something that's been very special since we had him, thinking about this day," she said.

"I kind of didn't believe this would happen one day to be honest, you know it's sort of, yeah it's amazing it's like a medal I didn't expect but I was running the race I don't know what I was expecting, but yes I'm very excited to be a citizen."

The new citizens took the oath and also proudly sang Oh Canada at the ceremony, the first time as Canadians.