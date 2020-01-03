The province is failing to offer help to municipalities swamped by the costs of the COVID-19 pandemic, says Gilles Bisson, opposition house leader and MPP for Timmins.

Municipalities in northeastern Ontario are coming to terms with mounting deficits, but by provincial law must balance their budget.

The City of Greater Sudbury, for example, is projecting $14 million deficit, while Timmins is expecting a $4 million shortfall, Bisson said.

"You're talking a serious amount of money," Bisson said. "But the question becomes you can't allow municipalities to default or having to shut down their transit of municipal care homes that they might be operating on behalf of the province."

"The only way for them to balance would be to do some pretty radical reductions of services and layoffs in order to be able to balance," Bisson said. "So it's important that the province...step up and that we put in place some sort of a funding mechanism in order to help them get their way through this."

Bisson says the answer is for the province to borrow money and work with the federal government to balance budgets.

"We need to make sure [municipalities] have the funding. It's not their fault that they're in this situation," he said. "This is a pandemic. And the province has the ability to borrow money. I know we don't like that, but I don't think we have any choice at this point."

"Every state and national government in the world is doing this. And Ontario is taking a pretty passive approach to the whole situation."

He adds that if there's a collaborative effort between the federal and provincial governments to help cities out, they can avoid massive property tax increases.

"But you can't leave the municipalities on their own and expect them to come up with the answer where they don't have the tools to build that answer."