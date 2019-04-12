Northern Ontario cities aren't sure they want to take the province up on its offer to help them trim down their budgets.

The PC government has created a $7.35 million fund to pay for audits of cities and school boards.

The deadline to apply for that money is coming up soon, but Sault Ste. Marie city council heard Monday night that there are few details about how exactly this program would work.

"This is the frustration right, that municipalities are having all over this province in dealing with this provincial government where they put things out there without any explanation and you have to ask these questions and you have to do things in the dark," Sault Ste. Marie city councillor Corey Gardi said.

Councillor Matthew Shoemaker was in favour of getting the province to pay for an audit "because they're not very willing partners in other regards."

But city councillor Rick Niro questioned the province's motivations, with much of the talk from Queen's Park being focused on cutting the Ontario defecit.

He fears any extra money auditors find in the city budget could see the annual transfer payment from the province reduced by the same amount.

"The only way we can help in reducing the province's debt is by reducing their grant to us," Niro told council.

"It's not as if we're going to find some savings of $2 million, let's put it toward roads. We may not have that choice in the matter."

In the end, Sault Ste. Marie city council voted to express interest in the Audit and Accountability Fund, while reserving a right to make a final decision later when more details are known.

Greater Sudbury is also considering applying to the fund to help pay for the review of municipal services that city staff are already doing.

"If the province is anticipating that funding from their audit and accountability fund will support decisions that reduce net spending by municipalities, their guidelines haven't been so clear yet that that is an expectation or a requirement," said chief administrative officer Ed Archer.