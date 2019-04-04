A program that aims to bring people together in the community to help those trying to get out of poverty is looking for more participants in Sudbury.

Dana Wilson, the manager of health and equity with Public Health Sudbury & Districts, runs the program called Circles

She says it seeks to inspire and equip communities to reduce poverty and remove the barriers that stand in the way.

The Sudbury Health Unit adopted the program a few years ago and are once again looking for people to take part. It originally started in the United States in the 1990s.

Wilson says the idea is to support people to get them out of poverty and to create a more compassionate community.

Three Sudburians share their story story of living in poverty.

Wilson says Circles groups get together once a month for a shared meal and session.

People living in poverty are called "leaders" because they are leading their own journey that they want for their lives says Wilson. The volunteers who offer support, compassion and friendship to the "leaders" are called "allies".

"You wouldn't know who is a leader" says Wilson of the gatherings.

"The children of all those involved are welcome to attend to create relationships for all ages."

Wilson says each year they pick an issue to focus on. This year it was unanimous among leaders that they look at mental health and affordable housing.

The program started with a three year grant of just over $200,000 through the Ontario Local Poverty Reduction Fund. She says they are very pleased that it has been extended until June 2020.

"Getting out of poverty doesn't happen overnight," she said.

"So we know that our program typically would be 18 to 36 months before we would see an individual get out of poverty and be self-sufficient."

Wilson says the program is making a difference and they continue to offer training. The next leader training is Monday, April 18 and they encourage anyone living in poverty to reach out if they are interested.

She says support for a program like this can change lives.

"Poverty increases the risk of nearly every preventable health condition over the life course, so things like diabetes, cancer, heart disease, mental illness," she said.

"Poverty not only affects how long people live but it also affect their quality of life throughout their life."

For more information on the project you can visit the Public Health Sudbury and Districts website.