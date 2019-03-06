A former Sudburian is back in his hometown for the screening of a film he was a part of.

The Secret Marathon will be shown at Cinéfest Sudbury's International Film Festival on Sunday. It's the story about women in Afghanistan who fought for their right to run in a marathon in that country.

When Martin Parnell heard their story of how these women put their lives in danger to run — all because of their gender — he wanted to get involved.

He first heard of the story when his wife showed him an article about the first young Afghani woman named Zainab to run the Marathon of Afghanistan in 2015. Parnell says he couldn't believe the challenges she faced, beyond the usual preparation and training for a marathon.

"You know for me it's the weather maybe or hydration or nutrition," he said. "But for Zainab it was physical and verbal abuse. Men would call her a prostitute. They'd throw chunks of concrete at her."

Parnell says Zainab eventually had to train inside a walled garden "running hour upon hour just round and around."

He has still never met Zainab, but wanted to share the story of what Afghani women face, simply while trying to run.

Parnell met women who had a variety of stories — everything from one who had to stop running as her friend was killed in a terrorist attack, to others who just didn't feel they had the confidence to run a marathon.

One part of it is animated, as Parnell said the character contacted him and said her family had been threatened with death because of her involvement in the film.

Martin Parnell will be in Sudbury for the screening of The Secret Marathon on Sunday. (AFP news agency/YouTube)

"We said yes, absolutely. Her safety was number one, we removed her from the film," he said.

"But we came up with the idea of telling her story and a bit of a composite story through this animation sequence that's in the film and it's it's heartbreaking just to tell that story through the animation. I think it really gets across what these women and girls are challenged with in Afghanistan."

Parnell says the story has prompted secret marathons in Canada, where runners gather to "celebrate safe places" to run.

"'Anyone can come out and really celebrate the opportunity to run together and to connect with each other," he said.

The film will be screened Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

On Wednesday, Parnell will be giving a talk at Cambrian College in Sudbury at 7 p.m. He will be telling the story about how the film was produced.