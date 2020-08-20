Cinéfest Sudbury says a variety of Canadian, Indigenous and international films will be featured at this year's hybrid film festival.

The festival will take place online and at SilverCity Sudbury.

Several gala and special presentation selections will be featured, including Girl and Spare Parts, which were both filmed in Sudbury.

Girl stars Bella Thorne and is about a girl who, armed with a hatchet, goes to a small town intent on killing her dangerous father — only to find someone has beaten her to it.

Spare Parts is about an all-female rock band who wake up with weapons for limbs. They are forced to fight gladiator-style in an auto-wrecking yard to survive.

A variety of features and documentaries produced in Canada will be featured as well as international films and documentaries.

Two Indigenous documentaries and shorts will be shown, including Chaakapesh which features a tour of the northern tundra of Quebec.

Tickets go on sale on Aug. 26. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19.

People can also buy tickets online for virtual screenings or an online pass for the entire festival.